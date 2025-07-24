Trump to Tech Giants: Stop Hiring in India, Put America First

In a bold move aimed at reshaping the global tech employment landscape, U.S. President Donald Trump has called on leading technology companies—including Google and Microsoft—to stop hiring overseas workers, particularly in countries like India. The statement came during an AI Summit in Washington, where Trump laid out a sweeping vision for American dominance in artificial intelligence and domestic job creation.

Addressing tech leaders and policymakers, Trump accused major firms of prioritizing global profits over American workers. He argued that the industry’s “globalist mindset” had led to offshoring of jobs and neglect of domestic employment opportunities.

"Many of our largest tech companies have reaped the blessings of American freedom while building their factories in China, hiring workers in India and stashing profits in Ireland, you know that. All the while dismissing and even censoring their fellow citizens right here at home. Under President Trump, those days are over," he declared.

Trump's message came alongside the signing of three executive orders focused on accelerating AI development in the U.S., under an initiative called "Winning the Race." The first order aims to fast-track AI infrastructure development, especially data centers, to boost innovation and maintain a competitive edge globally.

"Winning the AI race will demand a new spirit of patriotism and national loyalty in Silicon Valley and long beyond Silicon Valley," he emphasized.

The second executive order targets companies receiving federal funding for AI development. These firms must now ensure their AI systems are politically neutral. In a sharp rebuke to previous policies encouraging diversity and inclusion, Trump said these approaches have hindered technological progress.

“We are getting rid of woke,” Trump stated, insisting that AI systems must be “accurate and not influenced by ideology.”

These neutrality requirements will extend to all AI systems used by U.S. government agencies, reinforcing Trump's commitment to depoliticized technology.

Adding a touch of branding rhetoric, Trump also questioned the very term “artificial intelligence,” arguing it fails to capture the power of the technology.

“It’s not artificial, it’s genius,” he said.

The third order lays out strategies for boosting the global reach of American-made AI tools. This includes promoting AI exports and encouraging end-to-end AI development entirely within U.S. borders.

These executive orders are expected to reshape hiring trends in the tech industry. While the long-term impact is still unfolding, Indian IT professionals and outsourcing firms may soon face increasing hurdles if Trump’s policies gain further traction.

Trump’s latest directive underscores his “America First” stance, pushing U.S.-based companies to invest in American talent and innovation while limiting reliance on international labour markets.