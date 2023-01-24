Tunez Launches Elements E11 TWS Earbuds with up to 30-Hours of Playtime

Tunez, a flagship Impetus Electronics Private Limited brand, introduces Made-in-India, TWS earbuds - Elements E11. To match every outfit you wear, the earbuds are available in 9 attractive colours, four of which have already been released: black, white, pink, and blue. The remaining five colours will soon be available in the market. The salient features of Tunez E11 include a large 300 mAh battery, a wireless range of upto 10 meters, a whopping 30 hours of battery life, the latest Bluetooth V5.1, and much more.

Commenting on the new launch, Durga Prasad Reddy, Founder & Director, Tunez said, "Ever since the TWS technology arrived in the market, it has been a great challenge to fit in quality, battery, performance, and comfort into those tiny buds. No wonder it requires a lot of research and development, and that is where our new Elements series hop into this segment. With a perfectly balanced out on all the above-mentioned parameters, the Elements series TWS perfectly blends into your daily life without letting you know you have it in your ears. Light weight, comfort, great performance and good battery life have been the key attributes to deliver a product that is expected exactly to do what it is meant to. A great set of tiny little buds for life!"

The Bluetooth V5.1 and power-efficient chipset provide a solid connection and lowers power consumption making it a perfect device for those multi-taskers who want more on the go. Each bud has a 40mAh battery and can provide a total playback time of up to 30 hours, together with the charging case (300mAh). While charging via USB Type-C cable can be done in just 1 hour. The large 13mm drivers of Elements E11 produce great highs and deep bass for an enjoyable music and movie experience. In addition, it also provides a clear call experience in a noisy environment, thanks to the built-in microphone that enables voice commands with connected devices.

Tunez E11 is ergonomically designed using the finest quality materials, catering to the needs of every music lover providing powerful sound with a premium look and a secure fit design for extended periods of use. Unlike other brands with a rubber construction, the Tunez E11 is manufactured using polycarbonate, which provides superior comfort; moreover, the capacitive controls on each earbud help the user control the functions. The earbuds are sweat-proof and extremely comfortable to wear, making them perfect for the gym, daily running, or even work commutes.

Price and Availability: