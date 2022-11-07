Twitter $8 Blue tick subscription coming soon to India

Twitter users will soon need to pay for the blue and white tick. Last week, the only member of the company's board of directors and head of Twitter, Elon Musk, confirmed that he was paid for the blue tick. Users who need the blue tick will need to pay $8 each month. However, the microblogging still needs to confirm the details related to the $8 subscription.



Twitter verification subscription is available in select countries for iOS users. These markets include the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK. In response to a Twitter user who asked when the verification subscription would arrive in India, Musk said, "hopefully less than a month." Well, the price from India to get the blue tick is yet to be revealed. After the massive layoffs, the microblogging site is releasing a new update that reveals Twitter verification subscription details. The update is currently only available for iOS users to start with. The update states that the Blue tick subscription will be available for $7.99 monthly.

The subscription will offer many new features in addition to the blue tick. It will provide half of the ads and "much better". "Since you're supporting Twitter in the battle against bots, we'll reward you with half the ads and make them twice as relevant," the update noted. Additionally, blue users can post longer videos on the platform. The subscription will also bring priority ranking for quality content. "Your content will get priority raking in replies, mentions, and search. This helps the visibility of scams, spam and bots," the update stated. Twitter currently offers blue tick verification at no cost. The company asks users to apply for verification by submitting the relevant details. After which, the dedicated Twitter team checks the details and assigns a blue tick to the users.