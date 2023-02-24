Twitter faced a brief outage; services restored

Twitter faced a brief outage on Thursday as many users reported issues uploading new posts. According to DownDetector.com, more than 500 complaints were received in just a few minutes after the outage.



The outage was reported today at almost 10 p.m. (IST). The services were restored sometime later. According to data from the outage tracking website, smartphone users received the maximum complaints. The rest of the issues were reported by users using desktop/laptop computers, it stated.

Data from downdetector.com shows a Twitter outage

Similar issues were also reported earlier this month when users faced various problems on the microblogging site, including the inability to tweet, send direct messages or follow new accounts on the platform.



Users trying to post new tweets got a pop-up with the message, "you are over the daily limit for sending tweets." Another user got a pop-up saying, "We're sorry, we weren't able to send your Tweet".

Twitter users trying to follow other accounts on the blog got a message saying, "Limit reached. You are unable to follow more people at this time." Twitter users were not able to send direct messages too.