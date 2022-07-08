Twitter fires 30 percent of staffers from the HR team

Twitter has finally started downsizing its workforce. Since Elon Musk announced the acquisition of Twitter, the future of Twitter employees has been in trouble. According to new reports, the microblogging site has cut 30 percent of its talent acquisition team, which primarily includes recruiters and people responsible for onboarding new hires. In addition, Twitter has confirmed the dismissal of 100 employees.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Twitter had parted ways with people on its talent acquisition team. As a result, nearly 100 people have lost their jobs at the company. The firing came weeks after Musk said Twitter needs to get back on its feet, hinting at possible layoffs. Twitter had previously announced a hiring freeze to cut costs as the company struggles to finalize its acquisition by Musk.

Musk's acquisition of Twitter has yet to come to fruition, as the Tesla CEO has threatened to pull out of the deal multiple times over bot issues on the platform. In a separate report, WSJ confirmed that the agreement was in "serious jeopardy" and that "it was likely a change in direction from Musk's team would come soon."

Musk first met with Twitter employees in June, during which he said the company "needs to get healthy" financially and also cut costs. "Right now, costs exceed revenue," Musk told employees when asked about the possibility of layoffs during an internal Q&A, as reported by The Verge. Employees who heard the remarks told the publication. "That's not a great situation," Musk added. When employees further quizzed him about possible layoffs in the future, he said, "It depends. The company does need to get healthy", as reported by CNBC.

Ingrid Johnson, who works as a senior technical recruiter at Twitter, revealed on LinkedIn that the latest round of layoffs at Twitter had affected people who served the company for many years. "Twitter layoffs started today. So there are people losing their jobs that have been there over a decade. This is a really tough day. In addition, there is a current blackout on selling any Vested Stock. It began on May 31st," she wrote.