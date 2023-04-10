Twitter HQ images go viral as Titter; Check

We've all gotten pretty used to Elon Musk's antics, especially in recent months. The owner of Twitter recently changed the Twitter Web logo to Doge (a Shiba Inu logo associated with the Dogecoin cryptocurrency). And shortly after that, he made headlines when photos of Twitter's San Francisco office building drew attention. In the images, the letter W was missing from the company name, and the name of the office building read as Titter. Many people reacted to the development, wondering whether removing the W was Musk's conscious decision. And now, the billionaire has restored the W most profitably.



The missing W



William LeGate, CEO of American pillow and mattress company Pillow Fight, was one of the first people to point out the change at Twitter headquarters and called Elon Musk childish for doing so.

Sharing a picture of Twitter's San Francisco office, he wrote: "Elon Musk, in a remarkable show of maturity, has removed the "w" from the Twitter logo outside his San Francisco headquarters. The company now reads as "Titter."

The tweet soon went viral, and many people began talking online about Musk's new antics.

Musk paints over the W

And now, in a new tweet, Musk says that he is legally required to keep the W on the building. However, instead of completely restoring the alphabet, Musk painted the W in the background colour, saving the cost of installing a new letter.

Our landlord at SF HQ says we're legally required to keep sign as Twitter & cannot remove "w", so we painted it background color. Problem solved! pic.twitter.com/1iFjccTbUq — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 10, 2023

"Our landlord at SF HQ says we're legally required to keep sign as Twitter & cannot remove "w", so we painted it background color. Problem solved!" Musk wrote on the microblogging platform.





