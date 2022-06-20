Twitter launches an edit button; but not for everyone

The Twitter edit button has been in development for quite some time. The feature that Twitter users have been requesting for a long time is reportedly being rolled out to select users, as reported by tipster Mukul Sharma. However, it should be noted that the edit button is only available for specific use cases.

According to the tipster, the microblogging platform is implementing a new abusive language filter, allowing users to edit offensive tweets instead of deleting them. The feature informs Twitter users of potentially offensive language used in the tweet and then suggests editing their tweet before posting it.

The microblogging site will warn before a user posts an offensive tweet. So, the moment a Twitter user tries to post a tweet with an objectionable comment, the platform will display a pop-up showing three options: edit tweets, delete tweets, and post the tweet. In addition, the microblogging site also allows users to share comments in case they disagree with the flag.

In addition to the edit button, Twitter is reportedly implementing a Like or Dislike option in the notification panel. The platform has been testing the downvote option for some time, but the option and the Like option are available directly in the notification panel. This suggests one does not need to get to the tweet to like or dislike the post. Notably, the tech company has yet to confirm either feature.

Of the two, the edit option is crucial, and we believe the feature will roll out to other users and apply to different use cases in the coming days. Future Twitter boss Elon Musk and his mother have also asked for the edit button for a long time. The option to edit tweets may be available to everyone once Musk officially becomes head of Twitter, which will likely happen later this year. Musk and Twitter are currently working to finalize the deal.



