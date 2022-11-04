Twitter offices to open Monday; sent layoff emails

With Elon Musk as its owner, hours after Twitter told employees they would start receiving emails about their job status at the company, the emails started pouring in. And so far, it seems like entire teams have been laid off in verticals like marketing, sales, and content curation.

This was expected the day Elon Musk took over Twitter last week. Just hours after informing employees of layoffs, Twitter began emailing employees about their job status. Twitter is expected to move to lay off thousands of employees as Elon Musk tries to restructure the entire company. And the scale of the layoffs is such that we here at India Today Tech are hearing from sources on Twitter India that entire teams across verticals like marketing, partner relations, sales, and editorial and content curation have been laid off.

Elon Musk has not publicly commented on the layoffs at the company. But layoffs were expected. Musk, immediately after buying Twitter for $44 billion, fired its top leaders, including CEO Parag Agrawal and chief policy officer and lawyer Vijaya Gadde. Since then, rumors of mass layoffs have circulated on Twitter, with reports that between 25 and 75 percent of employees will lose their jobs.

All of this came true this morning when Twitter sent a cold and impersonal note to all employees. The note said: "Given the nature of our distributed workforce and our desire to inform impacted individuals as quickly as possible, communications for this process will take place via email. By 9AM PST on Friday Nov. 4th, everyone will receive an individual email with the subject line: Your Role at Twitter. Please check your email, including your spam folder... To help ensure the safety of each employee as well as Twitter systems and customer data, our offices will be temporarily closed and all badge access will be suspended. If you are in an office or on your way to an office, please return home."