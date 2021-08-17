Twitter outage in several countries: Downdetector

It is reported that Twitter users have been experiencing issues with the service. Many users have reported that they are unable to use the app's features. The grievances started coming in at approximately 1:15 pm IST, as per DownDetector, which offers real-time status and outage information on other websites. As per the website, around 52 percent of users reported having issues logging in to their Twitter accounts. Whereas, 35 percent of users also said they were having problems using the service on the web, not only on the app.



The Twitter outage has been reported in several countries. Complain of Twitter down are coming from the US, UK, Australia and Japan. Anyhow, Twitter did not put out an official statement regarding the outage yet. The cause of the outage remains unknown.

oop i think twitter is down i cant log in through the app pic.twitter.com/bRd8WvVKQR — 🗯 (@spunkpob) August 17, 2021

Paradoxically, Twitter users are taking to the service to complain about the outage issues. A frustrated user posted on the social media website: "Twitter is down? Pls [please] I can't log in through the app." Another shared: "Is the Twitter app down or something?! I just can't log on the app nd [and] I'm using web rn/srs [right now/ serious]." One more user wrote, "I can log into Twitter using Chrome but can't log into the Twitter app.



Several users are either unable to access the Twitter web or the app and hence they are voicing their concern.





