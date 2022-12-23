Twitter rolls out View Count feature globally

Twitter finally rolled out a View Count for tweets starting December 22. Elon Musk confirmed the launch of the feature via a tweet. The latest feature will allow users to see the actual view count on their tweets. This feature is already available for videos on the platform. Earlier this month, Musk promised to roll out this new feature, which is now available to all users. The microblogging service also recently rolled out Twitter for Business updates, which brought boxy profile pictures for brands.

According to Elon Musk's tweet, View Count for tweets will allow users to see how many times a tweet has been viewed. He said that this new feature is normal for the video. He also said that he would show how much more alive Twitter is than it seems since more than 90 per cent of users read, but do not retweet, reply to or like a tweet.

Twitter is rolling out View Count, so you can see how many times a tweet has been seen! This is normal for video.



Shows how much more alive Twitter is than it may seem, as over 90% of Twitter users read, but don't tweet, reply or like, as those are public actions. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 22, 2022

In another tweet, he shared that tweets are read 100 times more than they are liked.

Tweets are read ~100 times more than they are liked — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 23, 2022

In particular, the view count of the tweets will be visible to everyone, not just the account owner. The feature is currently available on iOS and Android apps. It is also available in the web version. From now on, the view count will only be visible on new tweets, not older ones.



Meanwhile, Twitter has also introduced a new subscription to Blue for Business. It will allow businesses and users to distinguish themselves from others with square profile images for brands. The new Blue for Business features will also enable businesses to link to their affiliated accounts, businesses and brands. Once linked, affiliate user accounts will get a small badge with their parent company's profile picture next to their verification badge.

Brands will have a gold checkmark, while people connected to the brand will have a blue checkmark. However, the feature is currently rolling out to only a limited number of businesses and will roll out to more companies next year.