Twitter to add a new shopping section for brands

Twitter is working to add a new feature to its platform that allows businesses to add a shopping section to the top of their profiles.



According to The Verge, Twitter's 'Shop Module' launched in the US on Wednesday and offers a carousel of products for visitors to browse. Tapping on a product will link you to a list with the option to make a purchase without leaving the microblogging platform.

"The pilot is currently limited to iOS devices for people who use the service in English", Twitter said.

"People talk about products on Twitter every day, so we're excited about how this early exploration of the Shop Module can build a bridge between people talking about and discovering products on Twitter to actually purchasing them," Twitter added in a statement.

The pilot is only available with a small number of brands for now, including GameStop, Arden Cove, and ten others. The company did not disclose a timeline for when it could expand to more brands.

On a related note, other social media platforms - Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Pinterest have also introduced new features to turn their services into shopping destinations, and even Twitter has a history of experimenting to add a 'Buy' button directly on the ones. tweets. However, it officially removed the feature in 2017.

As per Verge, Twitter's 'buy module' pilot comes as the platform is exploring ways to make money beyond showing ads. This year, Twitter has announced a paid subscription service with access to premium features, as well as plans to allow users to charge for access to exclusive content and a Tip Jar feature for one-time payments. Tags: Twitter, Shop Module