Twitter to allow cannabis ads starting today

Twitter will allow cannabis ads on the platform starting today, the platform announced in a blog post (according to Axios).



The company previously allowed CBD-themed ads to target some US users. The policy change means Twitter, where major ad firms have warned customers not to buy ads following its acquisition of Elon Musk, will allow more ads. of cannabis than other platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

On Meta-owned platforms, advertisers can promote hemp products with regulations on geo-targeting and content, but THC and CBD products are not allowed. TikTok also has strict rules on drugs, even refusing to allow New York state PSAs after adult cannabis was legalized.

"Going forward, Twitter is allowing advertisers to promote brand preference and informational cannabis-related content for CBD, THC, and cannabis-related products and services," the company said in the blog.

Cannabis advertisers on Twitter still need to follow specific guidelines to promote their products. Advertisers must be pre-approved by Twitter and may only target users in locations where they are licensed to promote cannabis products and services. Ads also may not advertise or offer to sell cannabis, with a few exceptions for some CBD topical products.





Advertisers may not target users under the age of 21 and may not target or attract minors. Twitter also says that ads cannot represent cannabis use or make efficacy and health claims.



But Twitter sees the potential payouts for cannabis ads on the social platform, saying internal data showed that tweets about cannabis eclipsed topics like cooking and pets and industries like coffee and alcohol.