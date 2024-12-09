Uno Minda Launches India’s First AI-Powered GPT-Enabled Android Music System

Imagine driving to work when you'resuddenly called upon to prepare for a meeting or your child needs help with anonline quiz. In such situations, pulling over or multitasking while driving mayseem unavoidable. But what if you could access the information you needinstantly, simply by using your voice?

Uno Minda Ltd., a leading Tier 1supplier of automotive solutions, has launched India’s first GPT-enabledWTUNES-464DN-GPT Android Music System in the aftermarket. This groundbreakingproduct elevates in-car experiences by integrating GPT technology with abuilt-in voice assistant, enabling users to access information, controlfeatures, and enjoy entertainment safely and effortlessly on the go.

Key Features and Benefits:

Built-in AI Assistant: Powered by GPT, the voice assistantprovides real-time answers and controls for professionals and students,ensuring a safer, distraction-free driving experience.

Advanced Display and Audio: A QLED resolution of 2000x1200poffers stunning visuals, while Digital Signal Processing (DSP) and 208W (4x52W)output deliver crystal-clear sound quality.

Enhanced Connectivity: Supports both wired and wirelessAndroid Auto and Apple CarPlay, enabling effortless integration withsmartphones for navigation, calls, and multimedia control.

Safety First: Includes an inbuilt 360° camera controller, split-screenfunctionality, and robust multitasking capabilities.

Commenting on the launch, Mr Rakesh Kher, CEO, UNO Minda Aftermarket Division, said, "The WTUNES-464DN-GPT is more than just an infotainment system—it’s a game-changer in India’s aftermarket space. By integrating GPT with intelligent voice commands, we are addressingthe growing need for smarter, safer, and more connected driving experiences.This launch underscores our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutionsthat enhance convenience and safety for users on the go.”

He added, “This system combinesstate-of-the-art technology with practical features like wireless connectivity,real-time navigation, and entertainment, redefining what drivers can expectfrom an in-car experience.”

Pricing and Availability

The Uno Minda WTUNES-464DN-GPTAndroid Music System is universally compatible with most car models. It isavailable at a competitive price of ₹49,999, with a one-year warranty, and canbe purchased from the leading online and offline stores.