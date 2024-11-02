Upcoming Smartphones November 2024: OnePlus 13, Realme GT 7 Pro and More

As 2024 draws to a close, the tech landscape in India is heating up with a wave of flagship smartphone launches. Some of the most awaited releases include the OnePlus 13, iQOO 13, Realme GT 7 Pro, and Vivo X200. These devices bring advanced specifications, powerful performance, and impressive design elements that cater to tech enthusiasts and smartphone aficionados. Here’s a closer look at what each of these models offers and what we can expect from their impending releases in India.

OnePlus 13: Advanced Features and a Refined Design

OnePlus 13

OnePlus has unveiled its latest flagship, the OnePlus 13, in China, where it’s already making waves. Equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, this phone is designed for high performance. The OnePlus 13’s 6,000mAh battery is a significant improvement over its predecessor, ensuring prolonged usage for power users. Currently exclusive to China, this model is expected to hit global markets, including India, in January 2025.

The OnePlus 13 comes in four configurations, starting with the 12GB RAM + 256GB variant priced at CNY 4,499 (approximately ₹53,100). The top-tier model offers a generous 24GB RAM with 1TB of storage, costing around CNY 5,999 (₹70,900). The phone’s design features a distinctive quad-curved shape with a flat appearance, enhancing its sleek and modern look. Its 6.82-inch BOE X2 OLED display supports a sharp 1440p resolution with an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz. With a peak brightness of 4,500 nits, the screen is one of the brightest on the market.

One of the standout features of the OnePlus 13 is its large vibration motor, which provides haptic feedback similar to that of gaming controllers. It also debuts an IP69 rating, offering robust protection against high-pressure water and steam exposure. In terms of photography, the OnePlus 13 is equipped with a triple-camera setup co-engineered with Hasselblad, featuring a 50MP main sensor from Sony, a 3x periscope telephoto lens, and a versatile ultra-wide sensor that doubles as a macro camera. A 32MP front camera ensures high-quality selfies. The OnePlus 13 runs on ColorOS 15 (Android 15) in China, though global models will likely use OxygenOS 15. For charging, it supports 100W wired and 50W wireless fast charging, catering to users with demanding charging needs.

iQOO 13: High-End Gaming and Performance

iQOO 13

The iQOO 13, another recent launch in China, will soon captivate gamers and performance-focused users in India. Like the OnePlus 13, it’s powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, with configurations offering up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. The phone is also equipped with iQOO’s proprietary Q2 gaming chip, which optimizes gaming performance and responsiveness and runs on Android 15-based OriginOS 5. In China, the iQOO 13 is priced at CNY 3,999 (around ₹47,200) for the 12GB + 256GB model, while the 16GB + 1TB variant costs CNY 5,199 (₹61,400). Available in unique colours such as Isle of Man, Legendary Edition, Nardo Grey, and Track Edition, the iQOO 13 offers a vibrant 6.82-inch 2K BOE Q10 OLED display with LTPO 2.0 technology, providing a smooth 144Hz refresh rate and HDR support for an immersive viewing experience.

The camera setup includes a 50MP primary camera with optical image stabilization, a 50MP telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultra-wide sensor. Additionally, a 32MP front camera is available for selfies and video calls. A unique feature is the “Energy Halo” LED around the rear camera, which has customizable lighting effects. Battery-wise, the iQOO 13 houses a 6,150mAh battery that supports 120W wired charging, ensuring rapid recharges even with its large capacity. It also includes an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor and holds IP68/IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. Connectivity options on this device include 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and a USB Type-C port. The phone’s weight varies slightly depending on the edition, ranging between 207g and 213g.

Realme GT 7 Pro: Premium Performance at a Competitive Price

Realme GT 7 Pro

Realme’s upcoming GT 7 Pro is becoming a competitive option in the premium smartphone segment. Expected to launch in India and China by November, the GT 7 Pro’s base model could be priced around CNY 3,999 (₹47,100), marking a slight increase from its predecessor. This device is expected to appeal to users looking for a blend of premium performance and reasonable pricing. Rumours suggest the GT 7 Pro will come with a 6.78-inch OLED Plus display offering a 2780x1264 resolution. It is expected to support a dynamic refresh rate from 1Hz to 120Hz and peak brightness of up to 6,000 nits, which is particularly advantageous for outdoor visibility. The screen also supports Dolby Vision and covers the full DCI-P3 colour gamut, providing vibrant colours and crisp visuals protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

Under the hood, the GT 7 Pro is rumoured to feature Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite 3nm processor, coupled with an Adreno 830 GPU. Storage options could reach up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB with UFS 4.0 technology. Running Android 15 with Realme UI 6.0, the device promises smooth and responsive user experiences. For photography, the GT 7 Pro might include a 50MP primary camera with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 50MP telephoto lens with 3x zoom. A 16MP front camera should satisfy selfie needs. A robust 6,500mAh battery with 120W fast charging is expected, alongside dual stereo speakers and extensive connectivity options like 5G and Wi-Fi 7.



