Urban Nexus M Review: Budget Friendly Health Centric Smartwatch

URBAN, India’s fastest-growing smart wearable brand, has expanded its Smartwatch segment by launching a new smartwatch – “Urban Nexus M”. This smartwatch comes with a leading 2.0" smooth, fluid HD display and advanced single-sync chipset for single Bluetooth connectivity. You can directly make and receive phone calls using the smartwatch. It offers all the usual smartwatch features like notifications, calls, alarms, etc. With the launch of this new product, URBAN has strengthened its existing portfolio of premium smartwatch line-ups.

What was in the Box?

In the box, there was a Smartwatch – Urban Nexus M smartwatch in black colour, a magnetic charger to charge the watch, a warranty card of one year and a user guide. It would help you scan the codes to activate the warranty and find the operating instructions. The company has concentrated on the minute details of the smartwatch, like the watch crown, the brand tag on the charger wire and a detailed user manual with colourful images that is easy to understand.

· 1.85" Super Bright Display · Bluetooth Calling with AI Voice Assistant. · 120+ Sports Mode · Premium Urban Health Suite · Inbuilt Games · Noise Isolating Mic & Speaker · Listening to Music from Watch · 100+ Watch Faces · Unique Dual Menu Style · Aluminium+PC Hybrid Casing · IPX67 Water Resistance · Heart Rate Monitor · SpO2 (Blood Oxygen) Monitor · Pedometer, Sleep Monitor, Calorie Count, Step Count · Alarm Clock, Stopwatch, Reminder, Timer · 1-year Warranty · And many more Design and Display

The watch flaunts a comfortable and replaceable silicone strap. Eighteen local faces are available, and there are more than 100 online beautiful watch faces to choose from. The Urban Nexus M offers a 2-inch IPS HD display that provides super bright 550 Nits brightness that is visible under sunlight. Smooth functioning and easy swipes brighter and scroll smoothly. The rise-to-wake function is also available. The smartwatch is available in four trendy colours, including Rosegold, Midnight Black, Cobalt Blue, and Mint Green.







Connectivity and User Interface



The Urban Nexus M connects Android and iPhone with its compatible app Da Fit. The smartwatch offers Bluetooth connectivity ranging from 10 meters and can notify you of calls, SMS and reminders. So you need not keep your mobile always with you and keep checking it all the time. Once the watch is connected to the app, you receive hands-free smart notifications for incoming calls and message alerts. The large dial pad makes dialling the number from the watch easy, and the sound quality is also good. The built-in voice assistant feature, compatible with Android and iOS, helps control incoming calls, music, camera, text messages, alarm stopwatch and many other features.

Smartphone connected to Urban Pro Z

Urban Nexus M has an impressive user interface. You can swipe down for the watch settings, call mute and unmute the watch and adjust brightness, go to settings, vibration, connectivity, QR code and check temperature. Swipe up for message alerts, swipe right for shortcuts to various applications, and swipe left to see the phone activity list. You will find 18 apps listed on the smartwatch. You can arrange these apps in two styles – grid view and list view. You will find one button on the right side; to switch ON the display and operate the smartwatch how you like. There are four inbuilt games that will help you to kill time if you feel bored. The one-tap AI-enabled voice assistant also allows users to easily perform various tasks, such as setting reminders, checking the weather, and more, without having to navigate through menus and settings.

Battery This smartwatch from URBAN comes with dual-pin USB magnetic charging. With around 3hrs of charging, the watch got 100% charged. I got to use it for more than a week with the minimum usage of the Bluetooth calling feature. So, Urban Nexus M will outlast any activity you do during the day and still track your sleep at night. The brand claims a battery life of seven days; note that the battery power will depend on how much you use the Bluetooth calling feature. I am content with the battery performance. Calling Features The smartwatch offers three options in the calling section that is Recent Call, Dial pad, and Contact options. Urban Nexus M helps you to call any number without using your phone. The number dialled from the smartphone connected to the watch in real-time enables you to dial the number without saving it in smartwatch contacts. Under the Contacts option, you can save up to eight contacts in the address book and display their shortcuts on the Smartwatch. The Dial pad is comfortable for dialling numbers. The Recent Calls option displays the last calls received from the phone and smartwatch. This helps in dialling back the unsaved number as well. The UI of the smartwatch offers options to reject, accept a call, and adjust the volume of its speakers on the display when someone calls on your paired smartphone from the watch. Da Fit App We can pair Urban Nexus M with Android and iOS devices with its Da Fit app. Da Fit app helps to control the watch's features and keep a tab on all the health-related data collected by the watch. The app's Home page displays the health-related measures when you launch it, and you find three more tabs Today, Urban Nexus M and My.



The home page offers details like Today’s steps, sleep record, heart rate, BP, Blood Oxygen, and outdoor running details. The app provides detailed information about each feature; I also wish there was a stress feature. You will also find a Look for More Training Data option where you can add other 21 optional exercises to the main page of Sports. Under the Urban Nexus M tab, you find Watch Faces, Notifications, Alarms, ShutterFavourite Contacts, Others and Upgrade option.

