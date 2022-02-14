Valentine's Day 2022: Best gadgets gifts for your partner

No matter how hard you try to set the ambiance for that perfect date, the day meant for loved ones cannot be complete without choosing the perfect gift for the occasion. While a red rose is a must for the day, it needs to be coupled with something more thoughtful. And when it comes to a thoughtful gift in the current times, there can't be a better option than gifting the special someone a wearable or hearable device, for they aid the overall lifestyle.



Crossbeats Ignite S4

Touted as the largest entry-level smartwatch with a 1.8" IPS HD display, 3D curved screen, Ignite S4 smartwatch comes with a few all-new health-related features like Blood Glucose tracking. On health, adequate attention has been paid to the lifestyle element associated with smartwatches. This smartwatch allows location sharing and is completely voice assistant enabled. Upping the ante as compared to its predecessor, the timepiece offers a split-screen display, triple theme, and customizable widgets. Ignite S4 is loaded with 18 primary watch faces along with an in-built Multisport training feature. It has a robust battery that offers up to three days of battery life.



Quantum SonoTrix X

Ideal for those who drool over quality music, these true wireless earbuds promise powerful bass, sharp mid-tones, and a precise high tone. Equipped with the latest Bluetooth 5 technology, the earbuds by the pioneering Indian brand can easily be paired with Android as well as iOS devices within a range of up to 10 metres. Quantum SonoTrix X offers six hours of continuous battery life, with its elegant-looking charging case adding up to 42 hours. It is further equipped with a voice assistant and comprises a dual mic for uninterrupted two-way communication. The IPX5 certification makes it sweat and water-resistant.



Fire-Bolt Ninja 2 Max

Fire-Boltt, the fastest growing smartwatch brand in the country, recently unveiled one of its advanced offerings, Ninja 2 Max, which puts adequate focus on health and fitness. The smartwatch to monitors for SPO2 tracking, sleep tracking, and meditative breathing, the watch has an Internal PPG heart rate sensor to help monitor heart rate for 24 hours. Also, it prompts the users with vibration if the heart rate is higher than normal. Even the slightest of alert can be life-saving in the prevailing pandemic scenario, especially when it comes to something as critical as heart care. Ninja 2 Max comes with a powerful battery 7 days of extensive usage with 25 days of standby battery.



Zoook Blaster Series

The speaker equipped with the latest Bluetooth 5.0 technology offers superior sound quality and hours of musical bliss. ZOOOK Rocker Color Blast comes with state-of-the-art user-friendliness, with intuitively designed buttons for volume adjustment, track change, and play/pause control, thereby making the operation easy and seamless. The speaker eases calling as it has an in-built microphone, incorporated directly into the speaker for uninterrupted access. The speaker's 30W total system power results in a bold sonic output, which allows users to experience music in full-bodied stereo realized through dual high-performance big 57 mm drivers. With great sound comes with a great look as the mesh-covered speaker has a multi-colour changing LED to blend with any ambiance.



Pebble - Pebble Pace Pro

Pebble Pace Pro is Smart Watch with Dual Sensors & industry-leading 1.7" Massive Bright Curved HD Display. The premium smartwatch comes with dedicated sensors for 24x7 SpO2, HR & BP monitoring.



Duet Pro - Wireless TWS earpods with gaming mode, Pebble Duet Pro comes with ultra-low latency mode for gaming along with high fidelity HD sound, allowing a playtime up to a whopping 20 hours.