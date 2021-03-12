Vi launches new prepaid plans for Rs 401, Rs 501, Rs 601, Rs 801; check out

Vodafone Idea, now Vi, has launched four new prepaid plans priced between Rs 401 and Rs 801 to give users free monthly access to Disney + Hotstar. Vi has also renewed its postpaid plans with a price above 499 rupees, which adds streaming benefits. Vi, in the last few months, has added many benefits with its prepaid plans like nightly high-speed internet, weekend data transfer benefit and double data offer. Last week, it introduced prepaid plans with hospital care benefits. Now, it has introduced four new prepaid plans priced at Rs 401, Rs 501, Rs 601 and Rs 801 with the benefits of Disney + Hotstar. Check what these plans have to offer:

Vi Rs 401 Prepaid Plan: This prepaid plan offers 3GB of daily data for 28 days and gives 100 SMS per day. It also offers an additional 16GB of data and a 1-year Disney + Hotstar VIP subscription. It also provides additional benefits such as nightly high-speed internet, weekend data transfer benefit, and Vi movies and TV.

Vi Rs 501 Prepaid Plan: This is a data-only plan that provides 75GB of data valid for 56 days and comes with a 1-year subscription to Disney + Hotstar and access to Vi Movies and TV.

Vi Rs 601 Prepaid Plan: This prepaid plan offers 3GB of daily data for 56 days and gives 100 SMS per day. It also offers an additional 16GB of data and a 1-year Disney + Hotstar VIP subscription. It also provides additional nightly high-speed Internet benefits, weekend data transfer benefit, and Vi movies and TV.

Vi Rs 801 Prepaid Plan: This prepaid plan offers 3GB of daily data for 84 days and gives 100 SMS per day. It also offers an additional 16GB of data and a 1-year Disney + Hotstar VIP subscription. It also provides additional benefits such as nightly high-speed internet, weekend data transfer benefit, and Vi movies and TV.

Until now, Vi provided 1GB, 1.5GB and 2 + 2GB daily data but lacked prepaid 3GB daily data packages. It has included four new plans that will give users 3GB per day with 28 days, 56 days and 84 days of validity, along with the benefits of Disney + Hotstar.