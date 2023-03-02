Vi launches Rs 296 prepaid plan; Check benefits

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has released a new Rs 296 prepaid plan, which does not offer daily data benefits as the company offers a month's data at once. The new Vi recharge pack also includes calls and SMS. Airtel and Reliance Jio also offer a similar plan with some added benefits. Here is everything you need to know.

Vi Launches Rs 296 Prepaid Plan

Vodafone Idea's new Rs 296 prepaid recharge package comes with unlimited voice calls to all networks and 100 SMS per day. Users also get 25GB of total data, and there is no cap on the daily limit, which means that people will need to be a bit careful when watching a TV show or any content as they will end up losing a lot of data long before let the month end. This won't be a problem if you have Wi-Fi at home.

Please note that once you use up the mobile data provided, the telco will charge you 50 paise per MB, and there will also be SMS charges if you end up using all the benefits. The prepaid plan offers a validity of 30 days once you purchase it. The pack does not include any OTT subscription. It is mainly for those who want the calling feature and a bit of data as well for a month.