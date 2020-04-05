Video Calling Application Rolls Out Two New Features

Video calling applications are on huge demand in this lock down period. As Corona made everyone sit at home including employees, to go with meetings, the company is opting for Skype and Zoom video calling applications for meetings and conferences.

Zoom company has come up with two new features to make the video calls own private policy. The first one is the 'Waiting Room' which helps the host to control when a participant joins a meeting. It also makes the unwanted participants to stay out of the line and wait until the call gets completed.

The second one is the 'Two-Password' settings which enable the basic and pro users to go with a license which includes K-12 educational accounts.

These two features will roll on from 5th April to prevent the unwanted participants to wait until the call is completed. This news is announced by the Zoom company through its official support page.