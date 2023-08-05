Vijay Sales announce Apple Days Sale: Great offers on iPhones, iPads, MacBooks and Watches

Apple enthusiasts can rejoice as Vijay Sales returns with another Apple Days sale featuring special deals and deals on Apple products. The sale began on August 4. Deals and discounts on iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, MacBook series, iPad and others can be availed at Vijay Sales retail stores and online stores.



iPads

The iPad 9th Gen starts at just Rs 25,990, while the iPad 10th Gen is available from Rs 38,990. You can also get your hands on the iPad Air 5th Gen, which starts at Rs 51,900. The discount is also available on the iPad Pro, with a starting price of Rs 75,670. Also, you can enjoy up to Rs 3000 cashback with HDFC Bank cards on these fantastic deals.

iPhone 14

The iPhone 14, priced at Rs 79,000, is being sold for Rs 69,900 for the 128GB version. That's not all – you can get a fixed cashback of Rs 4000 with HDFC Bank cards. And if you trade in your old smartphone, you can save a whopping Rs 37,000, bringing the final price down to just Rs 42,900.

iPhone 14 Plus

Similarly, you can get loads of deals on the larger iPhone 14 Plus, which starts at Rs 75,949. And with the extra cashback offer of Rs 4000 on HDFC Bank cards, you will enjoy even more savings.

MacBooks

The MacBook Air with the M1 chip is now available for just Rs 75,900, while the MacBook Air with the M2 chip starts at Rs 1,01,990. Boost your productivity with the MacBook Pro with the M2 chip, starting at Rs 1,11,900. For those looking for ultimate performance, the MacBook Pro with M2 Pro chip begins at Rs 1,78,990. And remember, all these prices come with a fixed cashback of Rs 5000 on HDFC Bank cards.

Take advantage of these extraordinary deals! Visit Vijay Sales more than 125 retail locations or his website for your favourite Apple products at unbeatable prices. Step up your tech game and explore the world of innovation with the best Apple devices.