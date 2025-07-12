Vijay Sales Announces Grand Electronics Sale: Upgrade Your Lifestyle with Unbeatable Deals upto 60% Across Categories

Vijay Sales, India's leading electronics omni-channel retail chain, is excited to launch its highly anticipated Grand Electronics Sale. The limited-time sale event starts from 11th July 2025, offering customers incredible discounts and unbeatable deals across an extensive range of products. This spectacular shopping extravaganza brings together the best of technology, home appliances, and entertainment solutions under one roof, with something for everyone regardless of budget or preference.

Apple Ecosystem Excellence

Apple enthusiasts can rejoice with our exclusive Apple collection featuring the latest technology at competitive prices inclusive of instant cashback using cards of ICICI Bank, SBI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank. The iPhone collection starts from ₹43,490*, offering cutting-edge features, advanced camera systems, and the latest iOS. Transform your productivity with premium MacBooks starting from ₹70,990*, featuring exceptional performance, stunning displays, and all-day battery life. Complete your Apple ecosystem with official Apple accessories starting from ₹1,599, including chargers, cases, and connectivity solutions.

Smartphone and Computing Solutions

Upgrade your mobile and computing experience with our extensive collection featuring the latest models from top brands. Explore our wide range of smartphones starting from ₹6,499 with advanced features, powerful processors, and exceptional camera capabilities. Enhance your productivity and entertainment with tablets starting from ₹11,740, perfect for work, creativity, and leisure activities. Transform your work and entertainment experience with high-performance laptops starting from ₹30,990, featuring the latest processors, ample storage, and stunning displays for professional and personal use.

Home Entertainment Revolution

Elevate your home entertainment experience with our premium television and audio solutions. Experience cinema-quality picture with QLED TVs starting from ₹10,990, featuring vibrant colors, smart features, and endless entertainment options. Transform your living space with premium home audio systems starting from ₹3,690, delivering exceptional sound quality for immersive listening experiences. Enjoy wireless freedom with portable Bluetooth speakers starting from ₹899, perfect for any occasion, whether at home or on the go. Complete your audio experience with personal audio solutions starting from ₹299, featuring premium headphones and earphones for superior sound quality and comfort.

Home Appliance Upgrades

Modernize your home with our extensive range of energy-efficient appliances designed to make life easier and more convenient. Beat the heat with powerful air conditioning solutions starting from ₹26,290 for optimal comfort throughout the year. Upgrade your laundry experience with efficient washing machines starting from ₹8,990, featuring advanced cleaning technology and user-friendly operation. Keep your food fresh with energy-efficient refrigerators starting from ₹7,490, offering spacious storage and modern cooling technology. Simplify your cooking with Air Fryers starting at ₹2,999 and microwave ovens starting from ₹5,990, providing convenient heating solutions with advanced technology. Enjoy automated dishwashing with premium dishwashers starting from ₹39,990 for spotless cleaning and time-saving convenience. Maintain optimal humidity levels with dehumidifiers starting from ₹1,880 for a healthier living environment.

Kitchen and Personal Care Solutions

Complete your home setup with essential kitchen appliances and personal care solutions. Ensure pure and safe drinking water with water purifiers starting from ₹6,199, featuring advanced filtration technology for your family's health. Enhance your culinary experience with essential kitchen appliances starting from ₹599, including a wide range of cooking and food preparation tools. Take care of your personal grooming needs with our personal care collection starting from ₹499, featuring essential items for your daily care routine.

Gaming and Accessories

Level up your gaming experience with our comprehensive gaming collection. Enhance your gaming setup with professional-grade gaming accessories starting from ₹1,599, including controllers, keyboards, and gaming peripherals. Experience premium sound quality with Beats audio products starting from ₹5,499, designed for music enthusiasts who demand exceptional audio performance. Complete your electronic setup with our extensive accessories collection, starting from ₹119, featuring cables, chargers, cases, and connectivity solutions for all your electronic devices.

Exclusive My VS Rewards Program Benefits

Maximize your savings with the My VS Rewards program. Earn 0.75% of your purchase value as reward points, redeemable at Re. 1 per point. Simply use your mobile number as your member ID and enjoy the benefits of this zero-fee membership program.

Unbeatable Bank Offers

Current Instant Discount offers from Top Banks

HDFC Bank Debit & Credit Card holders can avail an Instant discount of up to ₹7500 on Credit Card & Debit Card EMI transactions of ₹7,500 and above till 15th July. American Express card holders can avail 5% instant discount up to ₹7,500 on EMI transactions above ₹25,000 on Saturday’s & Sunday’s only. OneCard card holders can avail instant discount of upto ₹4,000 on EMI transactions of ₹25,000 & above. IDFC FIRST Bank Credit Card holders can avail 5% instant discount up to ₹10,000 on EMI transactions of ₹5,000 & above. AU Small Finance Bank Credit Card holders can enjoy a 5% Instant Discount up to ₹1,000 on Non-EMI transactions above ₹10,000 on Sunday’s only and Flat Rs. 3,000 instant discount on Non-EMI transactions above ₹100,000 on Sunday’s only. Yes Bank customers get a 5% instant discount up to Rs 2,500 on Credit Card EMI transactions above ₹10,000. DBS Bank Credit Card holders can enjoy a 10% Instant Discount up to ₹3,000 on EMI transactions above ₹15,000 & up to ₹1,500 on Non-EMI transactions above ₹15,000 on Friday’s, Saturday’s & Sunday’s only. Visa Canara card holders can avail 10% instant discount up to Rs. 3,000 on Credit Card Non-EMI transactions and 5% instant discount up to Rs. 1,500 on Credit Card Non-EMI transactions of Rs. 15,000 & above.

Don't miss this opportunity to upgrade your lifestyle with the latest technology at unbeatable prices. Visit your nearest Vijay Sales store or explore our complete collection online at www.vijaysales.com.



