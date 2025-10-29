Vinod Khosla Proposes 10% Government Stake in All US Companies to Share AI Wealth Equitably

Indian-American billionaire and OpenAI investor Vinod Khosla has proposed a bold new idea to tackle the growing economic inequality expected from artificial intelligence (AI). Speaking at TechCrunch Disrupt 2025, the Khosla Ventures founder suggested that the U.S. government should own a 10 percent stake in every public company, ensuring that the benefits of AI-driven economic growth are shared more broadly across society.

Khosla emphasized that such a measure could provide a direct way for every American to participate in the nation’s collective prosperity rather than leaving the gains of AI to be enjoyed by a small group of shareholders and executives. “Take 10 per cent of every corporation and put it in a national pool for the people, that’s really interesting. Just take 10 per cent of every public company,” he said.

The idea, he explained, was partly inspired by recent government action. “When Trump bought 10 per cent of Intel, I wondered if it wasn’t a good idea,” Khosla noted, referencing the U.S. administration’s previous intervention in strategic industries. He believes this model could evolve into a sustainable mechanism for wealth sharing in the era of artificial general intelligence (AGI).

Khosla’s comments arrive at a pivotal moment when policymakers and economists are debating how best to mitigate the disruptive impact of AI on jobs and income distribution. While Universal Basic Income (UBI) has gained traction as a potential solution — including pilot programs supported by OpenResearch — Khosla argues that direct ownership of corporate profits might be more effective in achieving long-term equity. “I’ll get critique for this idea,” he admitted, “but bold measures are needed to address the economic shifts that AGI could bring.”

He envisions that by 2035, the world could see a “hugely deflationary economy” due to AI’s transformative effects on productivity and costs. Until then, he insists, governments must prioritize policies that ensure everyone benefits from the immense value AI creates. “We won’t need to do it in 15 years, but we do have to take care of those people,” he said, emphasising the urgency of acting now.

Beyond economic redistribution, Khosla also discussed the future of work in an AI-dominated world. He predicted that automation will inevitably displace millions of traditional jobs, but it will also unleash new waves of entrepreneurship. “There’s a startup in building AI for every profession,” he said, highlighting opportunities in fields like medicine, accounting, chip design, auditing, marketing, and entertainment.

He further questioned whether certain forms of labour should even persist in an automated future, arguing that repetitive manual work is “servitude to survival” rather than meaningful employment.

Khosla’s proposal, while unconventional, taps into a growing sentiment that AI’s immense economic power must be harnessed responsibly. As the AI revolution reshapes industries, his call for a government-owned share in corporate America reignites an essential debate: how to ensure that the future of technology benefits everyone, not just a few.



