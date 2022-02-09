Vivo T1, Redmi Note 11, Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Set to Launch Today

Three big smartphone launch is happening today, i.e., on February 9th, and you will witness some high-profile launches from Xiaomi, Vivo, and Samsung. Samsung's Galaxy S22 series has been a long time in the making and will finally be revealed later today as the next biggest rival to the iPhone 13. However, if you're waiting for launches in the affordable segment, three new phones are coming from Xiaomi and Vivo.



Xiaomi is launching two new models of the Redmi Note 11 series in India, adding to the Redmi Note 11T 5G that was launched last November. On the other hand, Vivo is introducing its new Vivo T series smartphones, starting with the Vivo T1 5G. Keep watching for all the details as these phones launch simultaneously at similar times.



Three smartphones to launch today:



Redmi Note 11 series



Xiaomi is adding two new models to the Redmi Note 11 series since the Note 11T came out. The Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S will be 4G-only phones and have already been unveiled globally. Essential updates from last year include:



- A 90Hz AMOLED screen.

- New chipsets for both models.

- A new primary camera for the Note 11S.

Both phones are also expected to feature Xiaomi's MIUI 13 skin in India, though whether they launch with Android 12 remains to be seen. Note that there is no indication yet of the Redmi Note 11 Pro models launching in India. The launch event will start at 12 pm.

Live T1 5G



Vivo debuts its new mid-range series in India with the Vivo T1 5G. Until now, Vivo has revealed a lot about the phone, including its unique design and some specifications. The T1 5G will be based on the Snapdragon 695 5G chip; it will offer a 120Hz refresh rate display and a 50MP primary rear camera. Vivo also confirms that the T1 will be priced below Rs. 20,000, making it a new rival for Moto G71 5G and Redmi Note 11T 5G.



Samsung Galaxy S22 series



Towards the higher end of the price spectrum, Samsung will dominate the headlines later today with its Galaxy S22 series devices. Samsung has been teasing superior low-light photography with this year's Galaxy S flagships. Leaks have suggested that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will take over from the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, complete with its S Pen silo and the same boxy design. The regular Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus will also get camera updates and minor design tweaks. However, beware of the Indian surprise as rumours suggest that Samsung puts Snapdragon chips for the Indian S22 models.

