Vivo T3 5G Debuts in India with 120Hz Display: Features, Price, and Availability

Vivo has officially launched its latest mid-range smartphone, the Vivo T3 5G, in India today, March 21. This much-anticipated device boasts the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset, promising enhanced performance and efficiency. Let's delve into the features, specifications, pricing, and availability of the Vivo T3 5G.

Vivo T3 5G Specifications

The Vivo T3 5G showcases a stunning 6.67-inch multi-touch AMOLED display with an impressive 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth and immersive visuals. With a peak brightness of 1800 nits, users can expect vibrant and vivid colours in every frame. The MediaTek Dimensity 7200 processor is powering the device, delivering exceptional performance with an AnTuTu score of 734,000. Vivo asserts that this chipset outperforms competitors such as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2, Dimensity 7050, and Dimensity 6050. The smartphone offers 8GB of RAM and comes in two storage variants, 128GB and 256GB, catering to diverse storage needs.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the Vivo T3 5G's camera capabilities. It features a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP bokeh lens for stunning depth-of-field effects. On the front, a 16MP selfie camera ensures crisp and clear self-portraits.

To sustain extended usage, the Vivo T3 5G is equipped with a robust 5000mAh battery, supplemented by 44W fast charging support for quick replenishment. Operating on Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14, users can expect a seamless and intuitive user experience.

Vivo T3 5G Price and Availability

The Vivo T3 5G is offered in two captivating colour options: Cosmic Blue and Crystal Flake. The variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at Rs. 17,999, while the 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 19,999. Interested buyers can purchase the smartphone exclusively from Flipkart starting March 27, 2024, from 12 PM onwards. Flipkart is extending a special discount of Rs. 2000 for HDFC and SBI bank cardholders and additional savings of up to Rs. 2000 on exchanging old smartphones.