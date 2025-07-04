Vivo X Fold 5 and X200 FE Set to Launch in India on July 14

Vivo has officially announced the India launch of its two upcoming smartphones — the foldable X Fold 5 and the compact powerhouse X200 FE — scheduled for July 14.

While the official teasers have revealed limited details, both phones have already seen their global unveilings. The X Fold 5 made its debut in China on June 26, and the X200 FE was launched in Taiwan on June 23. Interestingly, the X200 FE is essentially a rebranded version of the S30 Pro Mini from China.

The X Fold 5 is being positioned as a top-tier foldable, boasting a flagship-grade camera, a massive 6,000mAh battery, and one of the brightest foldable displays yet. Meanwhile, the X200 FE represents Vivo’s first major step into compact devices with high-end performance — similar to the strategy OnePlus adopted with its recently launched 13s.

Vivo X Fold 5: Key Features Expected in India

The Indian variant of the X Fold 5 is expected to mirror the Chinese model. This includes a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 80W wired and 40W wireless charging, and up to 80.6 hours of music playback on a single charge. Despite the large battery, the phone maintains a slim profile at 9.2mm when folded and just 4.3mm when opened, weighing only 217g.

Vivo is also focusing on productivity, offering features like Workbench for multitasking (up to five tasks simultaneously), a Shortcut Button for quick access, and a Kinematic hinge rated for 600,000 folds.

On the camera front, users can expect a triple 50MP setup — including a main, ultra-wide, and telephoto lens — co-engineered with Zeiss, offering 3x optical zoom and up to 100x digital zoom. The foldable’s display is a major highlight, with Vivo claiming a peak brightness of 4,500 nits, potentially making it the brightest phone screen on the market.

Pricing will be crucial for the X Fold 5’s success in India. In China, it starts at CNY 6,999 (approx. ₹83,400) for the 12GB+256GB model. Given it shares the same chipset as last year, Vivo may opt for a more aggressive pricing strategy in India.

Vivo X200 FE: Compact Powerhouse Incoming

The Vivo X200 FE is expected to feature a 6.31-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, packed into a slim 7.99mm body. Powering the device could be the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ or the newer 9400e chip, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The phone is also tipped to sport a 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging, promising all-day performance and then some. On the back, the Zeiss-branded camera setup includes a 50MP main sensor, 50MP telephoto lens, and an 8MP ultra-wide unit. The device may also come with IP68 and IP69 ratings, offering excellent durability — a rarity in this price range.

In terms of pricing, the X200 FE is expected to retail around ₹55,000 in India, though final pricing will be revealed at the launch event.

Final Thoughts

With both devices already generating buzz globally, all eyes are now on Vivo’s July 14 launch event in India. Whether it’s the ultra-slim, camera-focused X Fold 5 or the compact-yet-mighty X200 FE, Vivo seems poised to make a strong impact in both the foldable and compact premium segments this year.