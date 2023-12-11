Vivo X100 & X100 Pro: Global Launch on December 14th; Specifications, Expected Price

As anticipation builds for the global release OF the Vivo X100 and X100 Pro on December 14, here's a glimpse of the expected prices and specifications for these devices.



Vivo made a splash in China by unveiling its latest smartphones, the X100 and X100 Pro, on November 14. Now, these smartphones are set to capture the global market. The official announcement on the company's website has stirred excitement among tech enthusiasts worldwide. Boasting features like the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 processor, the newly launched smartphones promise an exceptional mobile experience.

The global launch of Vivo's new smartphones comes exactly a month after their initial introduction in China, with the grand unveiling scheduled for December 14. Vivo is expected to live stream the launch on its official social media handles, providing an opportunity for enthusiasts to witness the event.

Vivo X100 and X100 Pro:Expected Price

In China, the Vivo X100 was priced at 3,999 Yuan (approximately Rs. 45,600), while the X100 Pro series carried a price tag of 4,999 Yuan (around Rs. 57,000) at the time of its launch last month. However, the global pricing for these phones is yet to be announced.

Vivo X100 and X100 Pro: Colour Variants

The phones were introduced in four captivating colours in China: Chen Ye Black, Star Trail Blue, Sunset Orange, and White Moonlight.

Vivo X100 and X100 Pro: Specifications

Both the X100 and X100 Pro feature a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, promising a captivating visual experience. While these devices share several features, let's delve into the specifics of their cameras and batteries.

The X100 is equipped with a 50MP main sensor featuring a Sony IMX VCS sensor, along with a 64MP telephoto camera sporting a Zeiss lens, providing up to 3x optical zoom. On the other hand, the X100 Pro boasts a 50MP primary sensor with a Sony IMX989 lens and a 50MP Zeiss lens, delivering an impressive 4.3x optical zoom. Both phones feature a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera, promising exceptional photography capabilities.

In terms of battery capacity, the X100 is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery paired with a 100W charger. Meanwhile, the X100 Pro takes it a step further with a 5,400 mAh battery and a 120W wired charger. These devices not only offer top-notch performance but also ensure a seamless user experience with up to 16GB of LPDDR5T RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

Connectivity-wise, the X100 series covers all bases with USB-C 3.2, WiFi-7, 5G, NFC, and Bluetooth 5.3. Despite the global anticipation, Vivo is yet to announce the official launch date for the X100 series in India, adding an extra layer of excitement for fans.