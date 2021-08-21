Vivo Y21 with 5,000 mAh battery launched in India: Price and Specifications

Vivo has updated its line of Y-series smartphones in India with Vivo Y21. The budget smartphone comes with a 5,000 mAh battery but retains its slim design. The company says the smartphone has been designed for its Gen-Z consumers in the country "who want an all-terrain device" that meets the needs of their "fast-paced lifestyle." It comes in two colours and storage options and is available from all major e-commerce sites. In addition, Vivo notes that the Vivo Y21 continues its commitment to "Make in India" and is manufactured at the Greater Noida facility, which employs some 10,000 men and women.



In terms of specs, the Vivo Y21 has a 6.51-inch (1600x720) HD + display with a waterdrop notch for the single selfie camera. It supports dual SIM cards and runs on Android 11 based Funtouch OS 11.1 out of the box. Under the hood, it sports the MediaTek Helio P35 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM + 1GB of extended virtual RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 1TB with a microSD card. It carries a dual rear camera system that houses a 13-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel secondary shooter. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. The camera app on the Vivo Y21 comes with modes such as portrait (basic), panorama, live photo, slow motion, time-lapse, Pro, and DOC.

Other notable features of the Vivo Y21 include a side fingerprint sensor, 4G connectivity, Bluetooth 5.0, and 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi. As mentioned, it packs 5,000 mAh that supports 18 W charging. The Vivo Y21 is priced at 15,490 for the 4GB + 128GB variant and the company says a 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option will be available soon. It is available in two colour options: Midnight Blue and Diamond Glow and is retailed through official Vivo channels and e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, and Paytm. Their introductory offers include a Rs 500 cashback on HDFC Bank cards and ICICI Bank cards, applicable only until September 30.