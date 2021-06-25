Want to Download Microsoft Windows 11? Know who will get a free update

Windows 11: Microsoft hosted a special event on Thursday in which the company announced the next generation of Windows, namely Windows 11. Now, the most anticipated announcement was about who can download Windows 11 for free. Microsoft hat answered this as well.



Windows 11 features a new design that is more flexible and can be tailored to the needs and requirements of users. In addition to a fresh design, Windows 11 also has features like Teams integration, access to Xbox Game Pass, a redesigned Microsoft Store, and access to Android apps, among other things.



When it comes to availability, Windows 11 will arrive on personal computers and desktops worldwide in the fall of this year. Microsoft said that Windows 11 would be available as a free update for Windows 10 users in a blog post. "Windows 11 will launch later this year, and it will be available for testing to Windows Insiders next week. The new operating system will be available as a free upgrade for Windows 10 users," Microsoft wrote in a blog post.



Microsoft also said that it would release an initial version of Windows 11 in the Windows Insider Program next week. The free update will begin rolling out to eligible Windows 10 desktop and personal computers during this holiday and through 2022. Microsoft told users Windows users could download Microsoft's PC Health Check application on their personal computers and desktops to find out if their devices are eligible for the Windows 11 update.



Microsoft also said it is working with its retail partners to ensure Windows 10 PCs are ready to upgrade to Windows 11.



It is worth mentioning that this announcement is different from what the pre-release Windows 11 reports suggested. For a quick overview, the reports previously suggested that Windows 8.1 and Windows 10 users can upgrade their PCs to Windows 11 for free of charge. But the latest ad says otherwise. Windows 8 users will have to first upgrade their personal computers to Windows 8.1 to be eligible for a free upgrade from Windows 11. This also means that Windows 8.1 users will have to upgrade their personal computers to Windows 10, which is available for free, to be eligible for a free Windows 11 upgrade.