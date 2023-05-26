We are at an edge in the unlisted space due to the adoption of the latest technology - Manish Khanna, Co-Founder, Unlisted Assets

Unlisted Assets is India’s first tech-enabled end-to-end liquidity platform for secondary transactions of unlisted shares for Retail Users and a deal-matching platform for B2B transactions. Manish Khanna, Co-Founder of Unlisted Assets, shares about India's first tech-enabled safe/transparent platform for retail investors to invest in unlisted shares. With the adoption of the latest technology, web application firewalls and software to authenticate and authorise applications, the infrastructure is well protected & Unlisted Assets infra is secure and reliable.

Manish Khanna, Co-Founder, Unlisted Assets

How do you make use of technology in your offerings?



The platform uses the latest technology and has created disruption in the unlisted shares ecosystem by empowering the users to access various financial tech tools for access to the relevant information, verified user base, and faster process of share transfer through automation on the Platform. There are numerous problems which market participants face in the current market scenario, some of which cannot be effectively solved without the adoption of technology. On the B2B front, through the latest technology, the platform provides options to the market participants to interact with each other anonymously for matchmaking of deals and secure multiple offers for the same Buy/Sell side deal, thereby helping in better price discovery

How do you resolve the liquidity issues in the unlisted market?

Often start-ups and privately-held companies face a liquidity crunch because of the absence of the market, enabling them to sell shares. The Unlisted AssetsPlatform provides monetization opportunities for investors and employees in unlisted companies, including pre-IPO and start-up companies. The platform has a Sell Now feature that enables users to sell their holdings at a favourable price, thereby providing a liquidity window to the secondary shareholders and ESOP holders. Simplifying the investment banking process and leveraging technology to facilitate deal matching in Unlisted Shares, the B2B platform ensures timely deal closures and fastens the process of liquidating the secondary shares, where with the traditional approach, the deal closure percentage ison a very low side.

In what ways does technology help you in performing financial analysis?

Unlisted Assets Platform provides an integrated financial database for the Unlisted Shares and AI tools like Virtual Data Room. Financial indicators and secondary market data like financial statements, key ratios, summary and risk factors are available to the users, which can assist them in financial analysis. With the help of technology and API integration, the Platform intends to provide updated information and analytics for the companies to make a comprehensive database for the investors to make informed investing decisions.

How do you reduce the risks and ensure transparency in your operations?

With emerging cybercrimes, the system is secured and protected using OATH2, which is used to authenticate and authorise the applications. The users' KYC is verified on the system before they can transact, and the online Escrow facility safeguards the parties and reduces the risk of trading on the platform. There are checks and balances like auto reconciliation, virtual account statements, etc., which maintain transparency in operations. There have been some malicious attempts to disrupt the system in the past, but with the latest technology and up-to-date measures in place, all these attempts have failed, and the validation of the system has emerged stronger.

Can you tell us about the company's approach to adopting new technologies and staying up-to-date with industry trends?

We are at an edge in the unlisted space due to adopting the latest technology and launching the first-ever end-to-end liquidity platform for retail and Institutional investors. Leveraging technology in retail as well as B2B and providing a one-stop platform for retail and institutional investors, the company aims to evolve and upgrade itself with the latest technology, like multitenant Java-basedBuyer-Seller applications, cloud-based services and the latest frameworks and languages. The applications are designed using microservices and modular monolithic architectures. Features like negotiation windows for live chat between buyer & seller are created to enhance the user experience and have a competitive edge.

How does the company ensure that its technology infrastructure is secure and reliable?

With the adoption of the latest technology, web application firewalls and software to authenticate and authorise applications, the infrastructure is well protected & UnlistedAssets infra is secure and reliable. Dynamic routing and multi-vendor support for payment gateways and onboarding checks like PAN & Aadhar verification and various checks and multiple points ensure the infrastructure is secure& reliable. We use oauth2/OpenID connect to secure authentication and authorisation needs.