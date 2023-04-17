We're excited to build on Apple's long history in India: Tim Cook

Apple is all ready to open its first retail store in India, and the tech giant's CEO, Tim Cook, has expressed his excitement about the upcoming launch. Apple has lately been focusing on the Indian market. Much has been written about the same. The company will soon open two retail stores in India, one in Mumbai and the other in Delhi. The Mumbai store will be in the Jio World Drive Mall in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). Whereas the Delhi store will be located in Saket. Tim Cook will be there at both store launches and is very excited to start the journey.



Tim Cook at the first Apple store in India



An IANS report quoted CEO Tim Cook said about the upcoming launch, "India has such a beautiful culture and an incredible energy, and we're excited to build on our long-standing history-supporting our customers, investing in local communities, and working together to build a better future with innovations that serve humanity."

The first Apple retail store in India will be in a prime location in Mumbai. Jio World Drive Mall is home to a few iconic brands worldwide. Speaking of the colourful barricade surrounding the store, Apple shared in a statement, "Inspired by the iconic Kaali Peeli taxi art unique to Mumbai, the Apple BKC creative includes colourful interpretations of the decals combined with many Apple products and services that will be available for our customers to discover." Apple further added, "The creative for the store features a bright welcome to people passing by with the classic Apple greeting Hello Mumbai."

The second Apple Store in India will be open to the public on April 20 from 10 am. The store will be located in the famous Select Citywalk Mall in Saket. According to recent reports, the Delhi store will be much smaller than the one in Mumbai. However, the company's rent will be the same for both stores.

Till now, Indian customers could buy Apple products from the company's official website or dealers. However, official Apple stores worldwide are still in a class by themselves, receiving thousands of visitors. So it's exciting that Apple is also finally bringing its physical stores to India.