What will Vikram, Pragyan do after 14 days?

New Delhi: Chandrayaan 3 has a life of 14 days equivalent to one lunar day. They will become inactive without sun, but may come back to life when the sun rises again, according to Hindustan Times report After 14 days, there will be night on the moon which will also last for 14 days. There will be extreme cold weather and since Vikram and Pragyan can work only in the sun, they will become inactive after 14 days. Also, both the lander and the rover have been designed to last for 14 days. But ISRO scientists have not ruled out the possibility of Vikram and Pragyan coming back to life when the sun again rises on the moon. In that case, it will be a bonus for India’s moon mission.

Will Chandrayaan 3 come back to earth?

No, Vikram and Pragyan are not supposed to come back to the earth. They will remain on the moon.

What is the total weight of Chandrayaan 3?

The total weight of Chandryaan 3 is 3,900 kg. The propulsion module weighs 2,148kg and the lander module weighs 1,752 kg including the rover of 26 kg.

What will rover Pragyan do now?

Pragyan will check the chemical composition of the lunar surface, ex amine the lunar soil and rocks. It will measure the ions and electrons

density and the thermal properties of the lunar surface near the polar region. This will be the first of its kind as no other country ever ventured to the moon’s south pole.