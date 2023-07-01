WhatsApp allows transferring chats to new mobile by scanning a QR code

In a recent announcement, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed an upcoming feature that will make transferring WhatsApp messages and large attachments between phones running the same operating system a breeze. For example, if you want to switch from one iPhone to another, you can do so simply by scanning a QR code. Similarly, you will also be able to transfer your chat histories in minutes on Android phones.

This new chat transfer feature bypasses the need for cloud backups by scanning a QR code displayed on your old phone with your new device. WhatsApp assures users that data is shared exclusively between the two devices and fully encrypted during transfer.

Compared to the current cloud-based alternative, this new process has the potential to be much faster and easier. Previously, users had to back up their chat history to iCloud or Google Drive and then download it to the new device. However, this method often ran into the limitations that cloud storage poses, such as the 5GB limit on free iCloud accounts. With the new chat transfer feature, these annoyances are removed, and a seamless experience is provided for users.

📱📲 Now you can transfer your full chat history seamlessly, quickly and securely across the same operating systems without ever having to leave the app. Out today 👀 pic.twitter.com/UqNpyw8bCC — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) June 30, 2023

It is important to note that this feature is only compatible between devices running the same operating system. It works for Android-to-Android transfers or iOS-to-iOS transfers. If you want to transfer your chat history between the two operating systems, the process differs slightly depending on which direction you're moving your data. WhatsApp provides a dedicated help page for moving from iPhone to Android and another for transferring from Android to iPhone.



While an exact release date for this feature was not provided in the WhatsApp announcement, reports from WABetaInfo suggest that it has been gradually rolled out to beta testers on Android and iOS platforms. This, combined with the official announcement, indicates that the general availability of the feature is close enough. Once accessible, users can turn on the chat transfer feature by navigating to Settings, Chats and selecting "Chat Transfer" on their old device.

With this upcoming feature, WhatsApp aims to improve user convenience and streamline the phone change process while ensuring the security of personal data. By eliminating the need for cloud backups and using secure QR code scanning, the new chat transfer feature will provide a faster and more efficient method for users to seamlessly migrate their WhatsApp conversations and attachments to their new devices. Stay tuned for its official release, as it promises to revolutionize how we transfer data within the WhatsApp ecosystem.