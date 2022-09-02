WhatsApp bans more than 23.8 lakh Indian accounts

Every month, WhatsApp publishes a report informing about the accounts it bans if it finds them violating the rules. According to information provided by the online messaging application under India Monthly Report under Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Code of Ethics) Rules 2021, between 1-31 July 2022, 23,87,000 WhatsApp accounts were banned. In contrast, over 14.16 lakh accounts were proactively banned before any reports from users. In June 2022, 22,10,000 accounts were blocked by WhatsApp in India based on complaints received through its complaint redress channel and its mechanism to detect violations.



"Between July 1, 2022, and July 31, 2022, 2,387,000 WhatsApp accounts were banned. 1,416,000 of these accounts were proactively banned before users reported it," WhatsApp said in its monthly compliance report. The messaging platform further reported that the shared data highlights the number of Indian accounts banned by WhatsApp between July 1, 2022, and July 31, 2022, using the abuse detection approach, which also includes the measures taken in compliance with negative comments received from users through the application. "Report" function.

Explaining how WhatsApp addresses abuse, the messaging platform reported, in addition to responding to and acting on user complaints through the complaints channel, the app also implements tools and resources to prevent harmful behaviour on the platform.

"The abuse detection operates at three stages of an account's lifestyle: at registration, during messaging, and in response to negative feedback, which we receive in the form of user reports and blocks. A team of analysts augments these systems to evaluate edge cases and help improve our effectiveness over time," WhatsApp said in the report. "We respond to all grievances received except in cases where a grievance is deemed to be a duplicate of a previous ticket. An account is 'actioned' when an account is banned, or a previously banned account is restored, as a result of a complaint," the report further said.

It can be known that up to 574 complaint reports were received and 27 accounts were "triggered" during July 2022. Furthermore, of the total reports received, 392 were for 'ban appeal' while others were in the categories of account support, product support and security.