WhatsApp crashing randomly on iPhone, users complain on Twitter

WhatsApp started causing random iPhone crashes for some users early Wednesday. WhatsApp is yet to officially respond on this matter. Initially, the issue was believed to be restricted toiOS 15.2, later some affected users reported on social media that it was disrupting the experience on earlier versions of iOS as well. Complaints that surfaced on the web suggest that the crashing was not unique to a specific region, as WhatsApp users from various parts of the world faced the same issue where the application crashes shortly after being accessed.

Several iPhone users complained about the WhatsApp blocking problem on Twitter. Users reported that the app crashed right after they tried to open it by tapping on its icon. This prevented them from sending new messages or viewing existing ones.





WhatsApp Engineering Head Nitin Gupta acknowledged the collapse issue in response to a tweet posted by WABetaInfo. He advised affected users to use the app in airplane mode once to mitigate the problem.



In a separate tweet, WABetaInfo reports that the issue was fixed hours after it was raised online. However, WhatsApp has not yet officially confirmed whether the issue has been resolved.