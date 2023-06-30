WhatsApp Desktop allows 32 people in group audio and video calls

Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out an enhanced feature on its Windows desktop app, allowing users to engage in video and audio calls with up to 32 people. Previously, the desktop app supported group video calls with up to eight participants and audio calls with up to 32 people. However, WhatsApp has now raised the limit for group video calls on the platform. According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has begun the gradual rollout of a feature that enables video calls of up to 32 people. This capability is only available to beta testers, who must install the 2.23.24.1.0 beta update.



A screenshot shared by WABetaInfo shows that selected beta testers can be invited to try group calling, which emphasizes the ability to video call contacts and groups directly from the Windows app, with support for up to 32 participants. Additionally, according to the report, certain users may receive a different message emphasising the ability to make video calls with up to 16 people. This functionality also allows sharing screen content while on video calls, a feature previously announced with the WhatsApp beta update for Windows 2.2322.1.0. Also, with the installation of the most recent app update, some beta testers may finally get access to video messages.

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new message pin duration feature. Spotted by WaBetaInfo, the feature is currently in development. It is in WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.13.11 update on Google Play Store. Explaining how the message pin duration will work, the report says it will allow users to choose how long a message should stay pinned in a chat. It also shares a screenshot of the feature showing how users can select a specific duration, after which the pinned message is automatically unpinned.

It says that the feature currently offers three different durations: 24 hours, 7 days, and 30 days for its users to choose from. The report adds that users can unpin the current pinned message at any time, even before the chosen duration expires, "giving users greater flexibility and control over their pinned messages."