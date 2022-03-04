WhatsApp Desktop to soon get a new way to react to messages

Instant messaging app WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow macOS and Windows users to react to messages in a new way. The app is now preparing to implement a shortcut to quickly react to messages and the ability to see who reacted to messages for its desktop version. The new feature may be an expansion of WhatsApp Reactions which is reportedly in the works for the past few months. Once this feature is implemented, WhatsApp users will be able to react to a message using emojis similar to the reactions that are available in Facebook Messenger and Apple iMessage. This feature will be available for both mobile and desktop users.



The development has been reported by WhatsApp beta tracker WABetaInfo. It will be implemented in beta version 2.2208.1 of WhatsApp Desktop. It has not yet been made available to public beta testers. The feature is called React to Message and will be available in the messages menu. Users will be able to access this new way to react to a message by right-clicking on that text in the app. WABetaInfo has even shared a screenshot of it.



Last week, the messaging app was seen updating its desktop version by adding a "reaction" emoji next to messages. However, the new way seems to add one more step to make it easier to react to messages in the app. The app has been working on message reactions since at least August 2021. According to information shared by WABetaInfo, the feature can bring emojis for sharing reactions such as "Like", "Love", "Laugh" and "Surprise".

WhatsApp users can also get a reaction info tab where they can see all the reactions received on a particular message. Additionally, WhatsApp group users will also be able to react to messages and see who has reacted to which messages in the group. Exact details about the reactions to the messages will be available soon. The feature is seemingly in the development stage right now.