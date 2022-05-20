WhatsApp for Business gets cloud API and multi-device support

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg made an announcement that the company is opening up WhatsApp to any business of any size worldwide with the WhatsApp Cloud API. He also revealed that WhatsApp Business users would also get multi-device support. "Today, I am excited to announce that we're opening WhatsApp to any business of any size around the world with WhatsApp Cloud API," said Zuckerberg. Interestingly, WhatsApp Cloud API was announced in beta in November 2021.



Zuckerberg announced that any business, regardless of scale and size, can access WhatsApp services, which are built directly on top of WhatsApp to personalize your experience and speed up your response time to customers by using the WhatsApp Cloud API hosted by Meta. Zuckerberg adds the cloud API will help more businesses connect with people and help more people message the businesses they want to support, big and small.

WhatsApp Cloud API

WhatsApp Cloud API will allow companies to personalize their experience on the platform. It would also improve the speed and the way they interact with customers. It will be economical to eliminate costly server expenses, and businesses will have access to new features. Along with this, businesses can also provide new customizable click-to-chat links for customers. As a result, it would help businesses attract more customers.

WhatsApp users will have a seamless experience with businesses on the platform. They can now have detailed conversations with companies about their products. WhatsApp also paid special attention to the security and privacy of users. The company said that people will have full control of the companies they chat with and that companies cannot message people unless they have asked to be contacted.

When it comes to pricing, WhatsApp has said the features would be optional, and businesses won't be forced to pay for the service if they don't want to. We plan to offer them additional optional features for a fee in the WhatsApp Business app as part of a new premium service."

Multi-device support

WhatsApp also made a multi-device feature available to business users. WhatsApp will now allow users to add up to four accounts to companies.



