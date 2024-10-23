WhatsApp Introduces Contact Management on Web and Windows Apps

WhatsApp has enhanced user experience by enabling direct contact management on WhatsApp Web and the Windows app. This convenient update allows users to add and manage contacts without relying on their mobile devices, significantly improving workflow, especially for those who frequently use WhatsApp on computers.

Previously, users could only add contacts through their phones by manually entering numbers or scanning QR codes. However, this latest feature allows users to easily add contacts using their computer's keyboard while using WhatsApp Web or the Windows app. It's a game-changer for individuals who use WhatsApp across multiple devices, providing flexibility and ease of use.

Additionally, WhatsApp has introduced a valuable new option, which allows users to save contacts exclusively to WhatsApp. This means contacts don't have to be stored in the phone's address book. It's a handy feature for individuals managing both personal and business contacts, helping to keep these lists separate and organized. Furthermore, this new system ensures that even if a phone is lost or changed, contacts saved in WhatsApp remain secure and retrievable.

Looking ahead, WhatsApp plans to introduce the ability to manage contacts via usernames. This upcoming feature will add another layer of privacy by eliminating the need to share phone numbers, which could be helpful for users concerned about privacy when interacting with others. This update is a significant step in improving user convenience and privacy, with more features expected to roll out soon.