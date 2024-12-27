WhatsApp iOS Update: WhatsApp Brings AR Effects, Video Backgrounds and Document Scanning

WhatsApp has rolled out an exciting update for iOS users, introducing version 24.25.93. Available now on the App Store, this update brings features that enhance creativity and functionality, making the app more versatile for everyday use.

AR Effects for Enhanced Creativity

AddingAR (Augmented Reality) effectsto the WhatsApp camera is a significant highlight of the update. Users will notice a new image wand icon next to the gallery button in the viewfinder. Tapping it unlocks various effects, such as playful confetti, magical sparkles, underwater illusions, starry windows, and even karaoke-themed visuals. These features allow users to add a creative and interactive flair to their photos and videos.

Customizable Video Backgrounds

Another noteworthy addition is the ability to apply new backgrounds during video recording. This feature covers the user’s surroundings, offering improved privacy or a customizable aesthetic for their videos. Users can also tweak the colour tone of their footage, ensuring it aligns perfectly with their desired mood or style.

Integrated Document Scanning

The update also introduces a document-scanning feature in the file-sharing menu. With the new “Scan Document” option, users can quickly digitize physical documents. The app automatically crops edges for a polished appearance and offers customization filters like colour, greyscale, and black-and-white. An auto-shutter mode ensures the document is captured perfectly when aligned, with manual border adjustments available.

Festive Additions

This update follows WhatsApp’s festive enhancements, including themed animations, stickers, and seasonal calling effects to celebrate the New Year. These features add a touch of cheer to video calls and messages, making interactions more engaging.

With these new tools, WhatsApp continues to enhance user experience, offering a mix of creativity, privacy, and convenience tailored to modern lifestyles.