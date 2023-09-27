WhatsApp may change the UI design for Android users; all details

Meta plans to renew its popular WhatsApp messaging application. The company is reportedly developing several new features, including interface changes that transform the overall look and feel of the WhatsApp user interface. According to a recent Wabetainfo report, WhatsApp is improving the user interface (UI) for iOS and Android apps.

The report suggests that WhatsApp is revamping its user interface (UI) to give it a fresh and modern look. Soon, the app will move away from its familiar user interface in favour of a more contemporary design. This overhaul will include the introduction of new icons, a predominantly green colour theme for light and dark modes, and changes to the colours of the chat bubbles and floating action buttons. PARACAS

The report further shares screenshots of the developments, highlighting significant updates to the WhatsApp user interface (UI), particularly in the Android 2.23.20.10 beta version. These updates include changes to the top bar, which is now predominantly colourless, both on the home screen and within chats. This alteration aligns with the trend of adopting colourless top bars in apps, which gained popularity with the introduction of dark mode. The colourful action bars can sometimes clash with the dark grey or white backgrounds commonly used in dark mode.

The report also indicates that similar improvements were noted during the development of the WhatsApp beta update for iOS 23.19.1.72, suggesting a constant effort to update the user experience on the iOS and Android platforms.

Notably, while these UI changes are still in development, the report suggests that WhatsApp may consider additional improvements before the official launch of the updated UI.