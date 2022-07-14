WhatsApp revises 'delete messages for everyone' time limit

Have you already tried to delete the WhatsApp messages you sent? If yes, you should note that there is a time limit to deleting messages for everyone. And according to the latest information, WhatsApp is updating the time limit for deleting messages for everyone, but only for some beta testers. Reporting this, WABetaInfo tweeted, "WhatsApp beta for iOS 22.15.0.73: what's new? WhatsApp is updating the time limit to delete messages for everyone, for some beta testers!"

It was reported that after installing the WhatsApp beta update for Android 2.22.15.8, some beta testers could delete messages within 2 days, 12 hours. And now, WhatsApp is rolling out the same enhancement for certain iOS beta testers. It should be noted that the previous limit for deleting a WhatsApp message for everyone was 1 hour, 8 minutes, and 16 seconds.

How to delete WhatsApp messages for everyone

1. To delete WhatsApp messages for everyone, you must select the message you want to delete. 2. Click the delete icon. 3. Now you need to select Delete for everyone.

It should be noted that if "delete for everyone" does not appear, then there is nothing to worry about, as there will be another beta update that will make the feature available for your account. WABetaInfo further reported that WhatsApp also plans to offer group administrators the ability to delete any messages in groups in the future. However, there are no further details about the same as of now.

In another tweet, WABetaInfo also reported that WhatsApp users can now make calls, listen to message readouts, and send end-to-end encrypted messages with the app. "Mark Zuckerberg reveals new features for Ray-Ban Stories! Now you can make calls, hear message readouts, and send end-to-end encrypted messages with WhatsApp!" the tweet read.

"After linking your WhatsApp account to Ray-Ban Stories, you are ready to use new hands-free features mentioned in the post published by Mark Zuckerberg: you can finally hear message readouts, send end-to-end encrypted messages via WhatsApp, and make calls securely by using the end-to-end encryption protocol. Mark Zuckerberg also revealed that you will be able to directly reply to WhatsApp messages with a voice command in the future," WABetaInfo said in a report.