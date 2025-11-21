WhatsApp Revives Classic ‘About’ Notes With a Modern, Instagram-Style Twist

If you’ve been using WhatsApp long enough, you’ll remember a time before Stories took over the platform. Back then, users shared quick life updates through a simple text status—what later became the “About” section. Now, WhatsApp is revisiting that nostalgia, bringing back About notes in a refreshed, modern format.

In a new blog post, the company revealed that the original About notes are returning, but with a twist inspired by Instagram’s Notes feature. The goal is to make this lightweight status tool relevant again, especially for users who prefer text-based updates over image-heavy Stories.

What’s New in WhatsApp’s About Feature?

The updated About section allows users to share short phrases, moods, and availability updates through text or emojis. This is especially handy when you want to quickly let contacts know you’re busy, unavailable, or simply want to share a brief thought—without the pressure of posting a photo or video.

One of the major visual changes is the repositioning of the About note. It now appears pinned at the top of one-on-one chats and is more prominently displayed on user profiles. This makes it much easier for contacts to spot and engage with your updates.

WhatsApp has also introduced reactions for About notes. Just like on Instagram, anyone who sees your note can tap on it within a chat and respond instantly.

A key update is the introduction of disappearing About notes. According to WhatsApp, these notes will automatically expire after 24 hours. Users, however, can adjust this duration—choosing to keep a note visible for a shorter or longer period, depending on their preference.

Who Gets to See Your About Notes?

Visibility settings have received a meaningful upgrade as well. Users now have more control over who can view their About notes. Whether you want to limit them to a close circle of contacts or broaden them to reach more people, the feature ensures you can manage visibility without worrying about accidental oversharing.

This fine-grained control also reduces the likelihood of awkward encounters—like a colleague reading a note meant only for friends.

When Will the Feature Roll Out?

WhatsApp has begun rolling out the updated About notes to smartphone users globally. The feature will be introduced gradually throughout the week, appearing in the Settings section once it becomes available on your device.

For users who preferred WhatsApp’s earlier, simpler style of sharing updates—and weren’t fond of the more elaborate Status feature—this reintroduction might feel like a welcome return to basics. With a clean design and optional disappearing notes, WhatsApp is blending nostalgia with today’s social media trends to bring back a feature people once loved, now reimagined for 2025.