WhatsApp Rolls Out ‘Search The Web’ feature; Know How it Works

Finally, WhatsApp has rolled out the long-speculated feature that would put curb the fake news. WhatsApp announced the "Search The Web" feature for Android and iOS users that would allow users to verify the messages that have been forwarded to them. Earlier, WhatsApp is indeed working on a feature that will enable users to check the accuracy of the message. The feature has been rolled to put an end to the spread of fake news through WhatsApp.

Earlier, WhatsApp introduced double arrows to mark the messages that have been forwarded so that users can make out that message has been shared with them is forwarded or an original one. "WhatsApp provides a special forwarded label to messages shared in chats that have been forwarded many times. These two arrows help people know when they've received a message that was not written by close contact. Earlier this year, we set limits on how many times they can be sent at once to maintain the private nature of WhatsApp," the WhatsApp said in a blog.

How 'Search The Web' feature works

Along with the search the web feature, users will see a magnifying glass button next to a forwarded message. On clicking the magnifying glass users will be redirected to Google search and show results of whether the message is fake or not.

The new feature brings a special forwarded label to messages shared in chats that have been forwarded several times. These two arrows help users know when they've received a message that was not framed by close contact or forwarded several times.

The WhatsApp search the web feature is being rolled oNewsut from today in Brazil, Italy, Ireland, Mexico, Spain, UK, and the US on the latest versions of WhatsApp for Android, iOS and WhatsApp Web. There are no details revealed on when this feature will be rolled out in India.

WhatsApp has urged users to verify messages before forwarding them to a group or any individual chat.