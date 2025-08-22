WhatsApp Testing Voicemail and Missed Call Reminders to Enhance Calling Experience

WhatsApp is once again working on expanding its features to make calling on the platform more seamless and user-friendly. After recently rolling out a call scheduling option, the Meta-owned messaging giant is now reportedly testing a voicemail-style feature, along with new missed call reminders.

According to WABetaInfo, the popular tracker of WhatsApp updates, the voicemail feature has been introduced in the app’s latest Android Beta version. This feature enables users to send a quick voice message if their call goes unanswered, much like the traditional voicemail option available on regular mobile networks.

In its current Beta form, the feature works in a straightforward way. When a voice call is not picked up, the caller will see three options at the bottom of their screen—Cancel, Call Again, and Record Voice Message. If the user chooses to record a voice message, it will be sent instantly to the receiver. The recipient can then listen to it whenever convenient.

While WhatsApp has long allowed users to send voice messages separately in chats, the new voicemail option is designed to be context-specific, directly linking the message with the missed call. This ensures that the receiver understands the purpose of the call without confusion. Unlike traditional phone voicemail systems where the message is left within the call, WhatsApp’s approach adds an extra step by requiring the caller to record it afterward. Still, the integration makes it easier for users who prefer to keep communication streamlined.

Currently, there is no confirmation about when this voicemail feature will roll out widely or if it will make its way to iOS Beta testers. However, early reports suggest that WhatsApp is aiming to make this tool a natural extension of its growing suite of call-related options.

Interestingly, voicemail is not the only update in the pipeline. WhatsApp is also experimenting with a missed call reminder feature. This tool will allow users to select a missed call and set a reminder notification within the app. WhatsApp will then notify them at the chosen time, ensuring they don’t forget to call back. A similar reminder feature already exists for chat messages, and extending it to calls could be particularly useful for professionals or busy users managing multiple conversations.

These updates highlight WhatsApp’s strategy to position itself as more than just a messaging service. With the call scheduling feature already available—allowing users to plan meetings and calls much like on Google Meet or Microsoft Teams—the voicemail and reminder options further push WhatsApp into the space of hybrid communication, balancing both personal and workplace needs.

By continuously refining its features, WhatsApp is not only keeping pace with competing apps but also reshaping how people use digital calling services. Whether it’s leaving a voicemail for a missed connection or ensuring a call-back isn’t forgotten, these changes could make WhatsApp an even stronger choice for everyday communication.