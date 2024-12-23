Live
Just In
WhatsApp to End Support for Older Android Phones From January 1, 2025
WhatsApp will no longer support Android KitKat devices starting January 1, 2025, urging users to upgrade for continued access.
WhatsApp is starting the New Year with a significant change: as of January 1, 2025, the app will no longer support Android smartphones running KitKat or earlier operating systems. Meta, WhatsApp’s parent company, decided to focus on maintaining security, functionality, and compatibility with modern technologies.
Android KitKat, introduced in 2013, has long surpassed newer operating systems. As these outdated platforms lack the advanced abilities needed for modern app updates, continuing support poses challenges, including heightened security risks and limited functionality. By ending support, Meta aims to ensure WhatsApp can deliver optimal performance and introduce new features without being constrained by older devices.
The discontinuation will affect many smartphone models from brands like Samsung, LG, Sony, Motorola, and HTC. These device owners will no longer receive updates, bug fixes, or security patches for WhatsApp, effectively rendering the app inoperable on these phones. Below is a list of the affected models:
- Samsung: Galaxy Note 2, Galaxy S3, Galaxy Ace 3, Galaxy S4 Mini
- Motorola: Moto G (1st Gen), Razr HD, Moto E (2014)
- HTC: One X, One X+, Desire 500, Desire 601
- LG: Optimus G, Nexus 4, G2 Mini, L90
- Sony: Xperia Z, Xperia SP, Xperia T, Xperia V
Meta has consistently reviewed its platform requirements, periodically phasing out older operating systems to align with current security standards. Similar steps have been taken in recent years, such as dropping support for older iOS versions and earlier Android systems.
Users with affected devices are encouraged to upgrade to smartphones running newer Android versions to continue using WhatsApp without interruptions. This ensures access to the latest features, improved performance, and robust security measures designed to meet the demands of today’s technology landscape. This update underscores Meta's commitment to innovation and user safety, ensuring that WhatsApp remains secure, reliable, and future-ready.