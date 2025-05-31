WhatsApp to End Support for Older iPhones and Android Phones from June 1: Is your Phone on the List

Starting June 1, WhatsApp will no longer function on a number of older iPhones and Android smartphones, as part of Meta’s regular update cycle aimed at enhancing app performance and security. The company had initially planned to implement the change in May 2025 but delayed the rollout slightly, giving users extra time to prepare.

This move affects devices running on outdated operating systems. Specifically, iPhones with iOS 15 or earlier and Android smartphones on Android 5.0 or below will lose access to the messaging app. According to WhatsApp, this step is essential as these legacy systems no longer receive security updates, leaving them vulnerable to threats.

Here’s a list of phones that will lose WhatsApp support starting June 1:

iPhone 5s

iPhone 6

iPhone 6 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE (1st Generation)

Samsung Galaxy S4

Samsung Galaxy Note 3

Sony Xperia Z1

LG G2

Huawei Ascend P6

Moto G (1st Gen)

Motorola Razr HD

Moto E (2014)

While these models are considered outdated, WhatsApp advises users to check their current software version before assuming they’re affected. Devices running iOS 15.1 or newer, and Android 5.1 or later, will still be compatible with WhatsApp. If your device is eligible for a software update, installing it may keep WhatsApp running smoothly.

For users whose phones are on the chopping block, WhatsApp recommends backing up chats before the support cutoff. This can be done by opening the app, navigating to Settings > Chats > Chat Backup, and following the prompts. Backing up your data to a Google account ensures an easier transition to a new phone without losing conversations or media.

Security First: Why WhatsApp Is Pulling the Plug on Old Systems

The primary reason behind ending support for these older systems is security. Devices that no longer receive regular updates from Apple or Android are more prone to cybersecurity threats. As WhatsApp continues to roll out new features aimed at protecting user data, maintaining compatibility with outdated systems becomes increasingly difficult and risky.

“Security is the main reason behind” the decision, the company said. Without frequent software patches, these older devices are at greater risk of being compromised — something WhatsApp is keen to avoid as it prioritizes user safety.

Recent Privacy Enhancements on WhatsApp

In recent months, WhatsApp has introduced a suite of privacy upgrades. These include new tools to prevent unauthorized copying of messages, images, or videos in both personal and group chats. Additionally, features like chat lock — which secures conversations with a password, fingerprint, or Face ID — and enhanced disappearing messages options have been implemented to give users more control over their data.