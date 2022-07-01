WhatsApp to give the option to revoke banned accounts

WhatsApp has released another valuable feature for those using the beta version of the messaging app. Users who have been banned from the platform can now appeal on their own to regain access to it. The latest update comes from WaBetaInfo, which spotted the feature on the platform.



Every month, WhatsApp blocks thousands of accounts that do not follow the terms and conditions of the application. A few weeks ago, the platform banned more than 16 Lakh Indian accounts which is vast. Now it seems that WhatsApp wants to give people a second chance for blocked accounts. If your account is banned, you see this message when you open your WhatsApp, "This account is not allowed to use WhatsApp". "We ban accounts if we believe the account activity violates our Terms of Service, for example, if it involves spam, scams or if it puts WhatsApp users' safety at risk.

The report says that users can contact WhatsApp support directly within the app when trying to log into their banned WhatsApp account. Currently, you don't get the option in the messaging app, and you'll have to visit the WhatsApp support page to submit a review request to get your account back. The latest beta version of WhatsApp shows the revoke option for banned accounts within the app. Once you choose it, WhatsApp support will review your account and device information to "check for illegal activity that goes against their terms of service." When you leave a review request, you will also be asked to enter some additional details.

After you submit the review, there are chances that your account will be reinstated if the platform finds out that your account was mistakenly banned. However, keep in mind that if WhatsApp finds out that your account has violated its Terms of Service, you won't be able to use your old account again, and you won't get a third chance.

The cited source has spotted the new feature in the Android beta version of the app. The report suggests that the same will also be available for iOS users in the coming weeks. Presently, it is unknown when the new feature will be released in the stable version of WhatsApp. You can still abandon a review request if you use the stable version and your account is banned. Instead, you need to visit the platform's contact page and send them an email requesting the cancellation of your banned account.