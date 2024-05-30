WhatsApp to Introduce Event Reminders for Community Groups

In November 2022, WhatsApp unveiled "Communities," a feature aimed at connecting various groups under a unified umbrella, such as neighbourhoods, school parents, and workplaces. This was designed to streamline group conversations by organizing them into more manageable sections. Since then, WhatsApp has added several features to enhance Communities, including the ability to create events for community members. Now, the platform is set to introduce a new feature: event reminders for Community group chats.



According to WA Beta Info, WhatsApp is preparing to launch this new event reminder feature for community groups, as revealed in the latest beta update (version 2.24.12.5) on the Google Play Store. This addition is designed to help community admins keep members informed and engaged by setting reminders for upcoming events.

A screenshot shared by the publication shows that the event reminder option will allow admins to notify group members ahead of scheduled events. Users will have the option to receive reminders 30 minutes, 2 hours, or even 1 day before the event. Admins can select up to two notification timings, accommodating the diverse schedules and preferences of their community members.

These reminders will be integrated into the event creation page, which currently includes fields for the event name, description, date, location, and an option to set up a WhatsApp call link. The new reminder feature will enhance this page’s functionality, ensuring that members are well-prepared for upcoming events. Additionally, there is an "Allow additional guests" toggle, enabling participants to bring one guest to the event, though this option is not yet visible to all beta users.

Although this feature is still in development and not widely accessible, its potential benefits are evident. Event reminders are a fundamental yet crucial tool for ensuring participation and engagement in community activities. With this update, WhatsApp is addressing a significant need, making it easier for community admins to manage and promote events effectively.

While the reminder feature is not yet available to all users, it is expected to roll out to the stable version of the app soon. This development marks another step forward in WhatsApp's efforts to enhance the Community experience by providing tools that facilitate better organization and communication.

In summary, WhatsApp's upcoming event reminder feature for Community groups will help admins keep their members engaged and well-informed, ensuring better participation in community events. This feature is a valuable addition that promises to make the organization of group activities more efficient and streamlined.