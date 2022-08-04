WhatsApp to let view past group participants on the iOS beta

Recently we shared that WhatsApp is working on a feature that will allow its users to see a list of past participants in WhatsApp groups to understand better what may have been happening earlier. And now, the app is finally rolling out the feature for the iOS beta. With this feature, WhatsApp iOS beta users will be able to discover people who left or were removed from the group in the last 60 days. Reporting the same, WABetaInfo tweeted, "WhatsApp is rolling out the ability to view past group participants on iOS beta! Discover people who left or were removed in the last 60 days thanks to a new section within group info!"

We all know that WhatsApp users can create a group and add up to 512 people to it. Similarly, the group admin also has the option to remove participants from the group. According to a report from WABetaInfo, information about the ability to view past participants within the group can be viewed within the group information. The report said, "We posted some information about the ability to view past participants within our groups thanks to a new option visible within group info. WhatsApp is exactly releasing this feature to some beta testers that install the latest beta version of WhatsApp from TestFlight!"



Sharing a screenshot, WABetaInfo reported that a new option is available at the bottom of the group participants list, allowing users to discover people who left or were removed in the last 60 days. "This section is visible to all participants that have the feature enabled for their accounts: it means that this is not limited to group admins, but everyone can open the past participants section," the report shared. He further said that people who left or were removed from the group are listed in this section, but this event is no longer visible within the chat except to group admins.



