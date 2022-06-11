WhatsApp to let you export chat backups from Google Drive

WhatsApp allows its users to backup their chats to Google Drive and even has the option to protect it with encryption. And soon, the messaging app might have an option that lets you export the chats you've saved to the cloud.

With the option, people using WhatsApp can retrieve all their chats and media files like videos and audio from their cloud account that is linked to their WhatsApp account. As per WAbetainfo advice, WhatsApp might offer this feature in app settings within the chat backup section.

Google Drive offers 15 GB of free storage, which includes the space your Google account uses for Gmail, Photos, and more. So giving users the option to export files from their Drive account to free up space makes a lot of sense. The option to export chat from Google Drive seems to suggest that WhatsApp is targeting Android smartphone users with this feature.

WhatsApp has thought about limiting the use of Drive storage for its content and eventually asking people to pay for the additional space in their cloud account. But this new development on chat export seems to suggest that Meta's proprietary messaging platform is having a change of heart and would rather users had the option to delete data from Drive that isn't useful to them.

WhatsApp is looking for different ways to make the platform useful for users. The option to back up data to the cloud has helped millions restore their chats and files when they move to a new device. Its multi-device feature has allowed people to use Whatsapp on the web without needing to have a duplicate phone all the time. It has even started testing an unread chat filter, so you can have those chats at the top of your main WhatsApp screen.

All of these features are still in beta, so most people will likely have to wait for the public release to try these tools.